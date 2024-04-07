Referee named for Champions League match between Real Madrid and Manchester City

UEFA have appointed French referee Francois Letexier as the man in charge of Tuesday's match between Manchester City and Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League's Quarterfinals, which will take place at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Per Realmadrid.com

François Letexier has been appointed to officiate the Champions League quarter-final first leg clash between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabéu (Tuesday, 9:00 pm CEST).

The French official will be taking charge of our team in the top European competition for the third time. The previous two games came against Chelsea last year and Napoli earlier in this campaign.

REAL MADRID GAMES OFFICIATED:

-Real Madrid 2-0 Chelsea (Quarter-final first leg - Champions League 2022/23).

-Real Madrid 4-2 Napoli (Group Stage matchday 5 - Champions League 2023/24)

﻿﻿Letexier could play a crucial role in this tie, as four Real Madrid players will miss the crucial return leg at the Etihad if they get booked on Tuesday. Camavinga, Tchouameni, Vinicius and Bellingham will need to play with intensity while making sure that they don't see a yellow card, so Letexier will also need his experience and composure to properly referee this match.