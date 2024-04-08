Carlo Ancelotti: “Last season against Manchester City, we played without courage and without personality”

Ahead of Real Madrid’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Manchester City on Tuesday night, coach Carlo Ancelotti faced the press from Spain, the United Kingdom and beyond, including Managing Madrid, to discuss the tie. Asked about what he could learn from last season, Ancelotti reflected that “we played without courage and without personality. That is fundamental in these matches. We lacked that in the second leg”.

Ancelotti on reaching 200 Champions League game

“The important thing is to get the best out of it, the mental aspect is important. We have to have courage and personality on the field, we have had time to prepare. I am confident that we will give the best we have, in every sense. We have enough quality to compete.”

Ancelotti on pressure on the referees

“I hope it won’t be like that, to prepare for a match like this there are other things to think about. We are not thinking about this. We have four players who are at risk of suspension, if they don’t play in the second leg, others will play. It’s not a concern for tomorrow’s match.”

Ancelotti on which team is superior

“It will be an attractive match in terms of football, each team has its own characteristics, with a lot of quality in both. This quality will make for a very nice technical match. We think we are superior in some aspects, they are superior in others. The superiority will be seen at the end of the 180 minutes, to see who wins the tie.”

Ancelotti on if he still feels the nerves

“Yes, I get very nervous. The hours before the match, on a personal level. Is a defeat suffering, and a victory happiness? No, it’s more likea relief. Because the days after are calmer. Suffering is part of the job, it keeps you alive, it’s like gasoline for me.”

Ancelotti on criticism that he is just a man manager

“Guardiola is a great coach, period. It doesn’t bother me what they think of me, I care what they think of my club.”

Ancelotti on the battle between Vinícius Júnior and Kyle Walker

“It’s among the best quality players. There are a lot of players from both teams with a lot of quality. This will determine the match, as it always happens. Apart from the strategy, which must be clear, the players are convinced to do it in the best way. There are many battles in these matches. You have to do your best, there are many things you need to do to get through this tie.”

Ancelotti on creativity with the ball

“We have different characteristics with the ball, we had Benzema last season, he was a reference point, and now we don’t have him. We have managed this absence with more mobility in front of the attack. And that will be important, not to fix the positions up front.”

Ancelotti on Jude Bellingham

“He is a great player to appear in the box at the right time. Physically he is very strong to cover a lot of ground and to contribute a lot in defense. He creates space and opportunities for us.”

Ancelotti on

“The key is that he is very mature, despite his 20 years. He’s very professional and humble, he doesn’t surprise us as a player, but as a person he does. He is very mature.”

Ancelotti on who he will pick in defence

“I haven’t said anything to the players, I’ll tell them tomorrow.”

Ancelotti on his line-up

“I don’t think we’re going to do anything weird, no..... Maybe... No. You won’t get the lineup wrong, don’t worry, it’s quite clear.”

Ancelotti on Tchouameni and other players close to suspension

“The players one card away from suspensio don’t make us think about the second leg, we have to think about the first leg. We’re playing in our stadium, it’s an advantage we have to make the most of.”

Ancelotti on injuries for Manchester City

“They have players out, but they have managed their losses well, as we have. Guardiola puts central defenders at fullback and they do well, they are solid at the back. I don’t think it will affect us.”