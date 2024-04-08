 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: April 8, 2024

Your Manic Monday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By NeRObutBlanco
Real Madrid Castilla v Cordoba - Primera RFEF Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d love to treat to sushi: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Yoro & Mastantuono?

Looks like hunting for young talent is back on the menu, boyz!! According to Jose Felix Diaz (via Marca), Real Madrid are interested in signing both Leny Yoro and Franco Mastantuono.

For those of you who’ve been living under a rock, Leny Yoro is much-sought-after young centre back, currently plying his trade in Lille. Meanwhile, Mastantuono is a highly-rated 16-yo attack-oriented midfielder currently playing for River Plate.

Well, This ain’t Good

On the flip side, MCI should also be missing important players post-international break.

Toni Rudiger being a Smooth Operator

