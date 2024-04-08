Antonio Rüdiger: “It’s a tough game against Manchester City, but we are Real Madrid”

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger was the player selected to speak to the press ahead of the Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City. “It’s a tough game against City, but we are Real Madrid, we have confidence in ourselves,” he said when asked about the match. We are in a good mood, the team feels like a family and that’s what we’ll show on the pitch.”

He also answered a question from Managing Madrid’s Lucas Navarrete about learning from Arsenal’s display against Manchester City, saying “I didn’t watch their game against Arsenal but I heard that Gabriel and Saliba had a good game and played well defensively.”

Rüdiger on the season so far

“I think this season has been so far a great season for me personally and for the team. The Champions League is very important for me, we know the importance of this tournament, but it doesn’t matter if we don’t get through.”

Rüdiger on being dropped last year against City

“It was a good game and we stopped Haaland getting passes. The coach didn’t apologise and he doesn’t need to apologise. I accept it, even though it was hard to accept. Now for this game, the plan is to try to control dangerous players like Phil Foden, De Bruyne and, of course, Haaland.”

Rüdiger on his defensive partner

“It’s difficult for me to talk about myself as a leader, I just try todo my job. I play well with Nacho because he’s an experienced player. With Tchouameni too, I heard a statistic that we’ve never lost a game together. But it’s a decision for the coach.”

Rüdiger on the tactical approach

“It’s all part of the game, when City have possession and when we press forward. We are willing to do that when we have to defend more. You will also attack, but you will also have to defend.”

Rüdiger on the most difficult forward he has faced

“One of the strongest Haaland, for sure. One who was very tough was Kün Aguero. The question was about Haaland, he lives off passes from his team-mates. You can’t control everything, like players like De Bruyne finding a pass for Haaland, but we have to try to control as much as possible to make it possible to control Haaland.”

Rüdiger on Jude Bellingham

“To be honest, at the beginning I was a bit surprised because I didn’t know much about him to be honest, but wow, he’s a big personality in our locker room and that’s massive. The way he handles himself is very good, he’s 20 years old but if you talk to him, it’s like he’s already seen everything in life, so I’m not surprised anymore.”

Rüdiger on Bellingham’s role for his country

“I think he’ll be a leader for England, for his age he is already very much older. He’s professional in everything he does, he’s a good lad. We don’t need to talk about his skills, just hope and pray that he stays healthy. Off the pitch he has great parents who keep both feet on the ground so you have a fantastic player.”

Rüdiger on how to handle Haaland

“I saw the photos and videos, but I don’t plan it, I don’t plan anything for tomorrow. It’s just a feeling in the moment, but of course, I can tell you it’s about the team but I will take that duel as it’s personal as a defensive player against a super striker like Haaland.”