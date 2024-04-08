Rodrygo: “The two goals against City marked a status change in my career”

Rodrygo Goes opened up to English outlet, The Guardian, where he discussed Real Madrid’s chances against Manchester City, how perceptions of him have changed after those two goals against City nearly two years ago, and why he rejected a move to Liverpool in the past.

On facing Manchester City: “It brings back good memories but also bad ones. This was an opponent that, to be honest, we didn’t want to face. And they think the same as well: they didn’t want to play against us. It’s a game that everyone expects to be the final, but it’s going to be now. Man City are very good, but our team is also very strong. It’s going to be good to meet them again. They’re the UCL winnter and they’re world champions, today they are the best team in the world, so we have total respect for them.”

Quality and depth of the City team: “There are no bad or medium players. There’s no player you can think of like: ‘This one I’m going to press because he isn’t good and he will give us a goal or a great chance.’ They have a very good control of the game and of the ball. It’s a very beautiful game, a very difficult team. It’s very annoying to play against them but I believe in our team.”

Status change in world football: “Today I feel that when I get close to the area, the defenders pull me back, mark me, watch me. I get annoyed by this because I never get free, without a defender with me, any more. Sometimes a teammate is in the area and nobody goes to mark him because they’re on me. That game changed a lot of things in my life. My status in football changed a lot after those two goals. People started looking at me with different eyes. The two goals were a step forward in my career.”

Rejecting Liverpool: “We didn’t close the deal because I didn’t want to. I wanted to stay at Santos even though the offer was very good. The pathway they promised me would also have been very good for my career. I was going to finish my studies in England to prepare for European football. It had always been my dream to play in Europe. Everything was very good, but my desire spoke louder. I wanted to stay at Santos and make a bit of history at the club. And that’s what happened: I was able to fulfil my dream of playing for Santos. But it’s true, I almost went to Liverpool.”