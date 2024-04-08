Dani Ceballos Expected to Join Rivals This Summer—Report

Dani Ceballos is expected to leave Real Madrid this summer with his probable destination being cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid, according to Spanish radio station Cadena SER.

Aftr carving out an important role under Carlo Ancelotti in the last two seasons, Ceballos has found minutes hard to come by this year. The Spainard brings a different profile to Madrid’s midfield compared to the other younger recruits (Camavinga, Tchouameni, Bellingham, and Valverde) but with Modric and Kroos continuing to defy father time, his skillset has not been relied upon in the rotation. Injuries have not done the Andulusian any favors, as he has had long-term injuries and small niggles throughout the 2023-2024 season.

It is clear Dani Ceballos is too talented a player to be sitting on the bench week in and week out. He would start in nearly every La Liga team outside the big two. He may now have a chance to prove that claim and prove his quality with a move to Atleti. The move across town has become more common for Madrid’s outcasts with Marcos Llorente, Mario Hermoso, Alvaro Morata, and Pablo Barrios all having featured for the club [Real Madrid] or as part of the youth ranks at some point and now are plying their trade under Diego Simeone. Even James Rodriguez nearly made the direct move to Atleti in the summer of 2020.

It is unclear what type of offer would be on the table from Atletico Madrid — a potential loan with option to buy or a small transfer fee. Unai Emery and Aston Villa were interested last summer and may come knocking again - a club that would be able to pull together a more enticing financial package for the player and for Madrid. Ultimately, Ceballos may prefer to stay in Spain and in Madrid. Real Betis are often linked but their financial difficulties and the constrains placed by La Liga on their budget and salary cap, make any deal seem unfeasible.