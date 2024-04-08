 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Real Madrid announce squad for Champions League match against Manchester City

real-madrid-manchester-city-2024-squad-list

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new
Real Madrid CF v Celta Vigo - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Mateo Villalba/Getty Images

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Tuesday’s home match against Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League Quarterfinals.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Lunin, Kepa and Fran.

Defenders: Carvajal, Militão, Nacho, Lucas Vázquez, Fran García, Rüdiger and Mendy.

Midfielders: Bellingham, Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, Ceballos and Arda Güler.

Forwards: Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Joselu and Brahim.

No surprises on Real Madrid’s squad list, with Vinicius back after missing the last Liga game against Athletic Bilbao. Vinicius, Bellingham, Camavinga and Tchouameni will miss the return leg if they get booked tomorrow.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 04/09/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar Liga Campeones, Paramount

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid