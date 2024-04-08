Real Madrid announce squad for Champions League match against Manchester City

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Tuesday’s home match against Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League Quarterfinals.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Lunin, Kepa and Fran.

Defenders: Carvajal, Militão, Nacho, Lucas Vázquez, Fran García, Rüdiger and Mendy.

Midfielders: Bellingham, Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, Ceballos and Arda Güler.

Forwards: Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Joselu and Brahim.

No surprises on Real Madrid’s squad list, with Vinicius back after missing the last Liga game against Athletic Bilbao. Vinicius, Bellingham, Camavinga and Tchouameni will miss the return leg if they get booked tomorrow.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 04/09/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar Liga Campeones, Paramount

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV

