Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Final Pre-game Thoughts

The main takeaways from Manchester City’s past few games

Stopping Rodri

Sergio Busquets vs Rodri

Why Rodri is so important to City

Some jarring numbers from last season’s bloodbath at the Etihad

Should Real Madrid be more proactive rather than reactive?

Real Madrid’s starting XI

City’s injuries

Is Gvardiol ready?

Will Rico Lewis start?

Pros and cons of Eduardo Camavinga starting as the 6

The dominoes of Aurelien Tchouameni’s position on the field

City vs Madrid in Europe. The new European Clasico?

The current version of Harland

And more

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Siddharth Ramsundar (@TacticalFouling)