Rodri: “Kroos is the one who sets the pace for Madrid.”

Manchester City midfielder Rodri provided insights into his team’s mindset ahead of their highly anticipated clash with Real Madrid at the Bernabeu tomorrow.

Reflecting on last year’s victory over Real Madrid, Rodri emphasized that it holds little significance for the upcoming encounter, acknowledging the differences in circumstances. Despite this, he expressed confidence in Manchester City’s form, noting that they are entering the match in one of their best phases this season.

“Last year’s win over Real Madrid is worth little. It will be different. We are coming in one of the best moments of the season,” Rodri said. “We know each other very well.

“It may be a small advantage for them to have been more rested, but we’ll see about it tomorrow. It doesn’t worry us.

“It is a different Madrid now with Bellingham because they have more resources. We cannot focus on a single player.

“We always test ourselves against them. We don’t think about the past. Now we are more mature and we have already won this competition. Nobody has to tell us how hard it is to play here.”

In terms of Real Madrid’s key player, Rodri identified Toni Kroos as the orchestrator of their play, emphasizing the need for Manchester City to be vigilant of his movements on the field.

“Toni Kroos is the metronome,” Rodri explained. “The one who sets the pace for Madrid. He generates a lot of play for Madrid. There are few players like him. We must be very aware of the areas in which he moves.”

With both teams gearing up for a highly anticipated encounter, Rodri’s insights provide a glimpse into Manchester City’s preparations and mindset ahead of the crucial clash at the Bernabeu.