Guardiola: “When Real Madrid lose, they think it’s because they were bad. But they have to think the other team was better.”

In a pre-game press conference ahead of Manchester City’s crucial Champions League quarter-final clash against Real Madrid, manager Pep Guardiola offered his insights on various aspects of the upcoming match.

Reflecting on Real Madrid’s young talent, Guardiola praised Jude Bellingham, highlighting not just his skills but also his footballing intelligence. Guardiola acknowledged Bellingham’s rapid rise in the game and emphasized the challenges he poses on the field.

“He played against us with Dortmund when he was 17,” Guardiola said. “Not just the skills. What makes the difference is what he has in his head. He has also coincided with coaches like Ancelotti, who has found his ideal position. He is also brilliant with the national team. He is 20 years old and has an incredible career ahead of him.”

Addressing Manchester City’s injury concerns, Guardiola confirmed the absence of Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake, with uncertainty looming over Josko Gvardiol’s availability. Despite the setbacks, Guardiola remained pragmatic, recognizing injuries as part of the game and expressing confidence in finding solutions.

“Gvardiol is a doubt,” Guardioal said. “It is what it is. Madrid too: Courtois, Alaba, Militao were injured too. It’s true that Walker is the best player to control a player like Vinicius. What can I say? We have to find a solution”

Responding to Carlo Ancelotti’s comments about Real Madrid’s lack of personality in their previous encounter with City, Guardiola offered a differing perspective. He asserted that victories should be attributed to the superiority of the winning team rather than solely the shortcomings of the losing side.

“I don’t agree,” Guardiola explained. “When Real Madrid lose, they think it’s because they were bad. But they have to think the other team was better. That game we were better. Not because Real Madrid were bad.”

Regarding Ancelotti’s coaching abilities, Guardiola acknowledged the Italian’s tactical acumen, citing his successful deployment of players like Pirlo, Kroos, and Bellingham in various roles. Guardiola emphasized mutual respect while underscoring Manchester City’s preparedness for the tactical challenges posed by Ancelotti’s Real Madrid.

“You don’t know what it means to be a good manager,” Guardiola answered. “The attributes of a coach are not only the tactical questions. Millions of factors...but I will never be able to consider that Carlo is a bad coach tactically. Otherwise he wouldn’t have put Pirlo or Kroos as a base midfielder, or adapt the position to Bellingham. In Manchester we are clear about it.”