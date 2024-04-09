Open Thread: April 9, 2024

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d love to treat to hot dogs: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Another Recent European Classic is About to Kick Off

How’re you guys feeling about the game? Some nerves are starting to get to me, but it’s mostly excitement at this point. Definitely a game to watch, this one.

It will be interesting to see how Real Madrid approach the game, given that the teams have had plenty of time to prepare post-international break. Hopefully, we won’t see too much odd experimentation from Carlo and the boys will put up a good, solid performance.

BREAKING: Today is the day! Real Madrid against Manchester City! ⚔️



No Real Madrid fan will pass without liking this. pic.twitter.com/xw8CIFGYaP — Noodle Vini (@vini_ball) April 8, 2024

Hopefully the Atmosphere will Help

JUST IN: UEFA have accepted Real Madrid’s request to close the roof of the Bernabéu in tomorrow’s match. Confirmed. @jfelixdiaz pic.twitter.com/FKLfUPui6n — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 8, 2024

Real Madrid will ask UEFA if they can close the Bernabéu’s roof tomorrow to make the atmosphere as loud as possible against Manchester City.



(Source: @MarioCortegana) pic.twitter.com/la9bwvcUi6 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) April 8, 2024

An Expected XI Starting to Form in Your Head?

JUST IN: Tchouaméni and Camavinga are BOTH expected to START tomorrow. Nacho on the bench. @JorgeCPicon #rmalive pic.twitter.com/ufI2gB7xNx — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) April 8, 2024

Have a nice day, enjoy the match and may the Madridismo be with all of ya!