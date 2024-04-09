 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: April 9, 2024

Your UCL Quarter Final 1st Leg Edition of the Daily Merengue!

By NeRObutBlanco
Real Madrid CF Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Alberto Gardin/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d love to treat to hot dogs: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Another Recent European Classic is About to Kick Off

How’re you guys feeling about the game? Some nerves are starting to get to me, but it’s mostly excitement at this point. Definitely a game to watch, this one.

It will be interesting to see how Real Madrid approach the game, given that the teams have had plenty of time to prepare post-international break. Hopefully, we won’t see too much odd experimentation from Carlo and the boys will put up a good, solid performance.

Hopefully the Atmosphere will Help

An Expected XI Starting to Form in Your Head?

Have a nice day, enjoy the match and may the Madridismo be with all of ya!

