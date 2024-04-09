Real Madrid vs Manchester City, 2024 Champions League: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid host Manchester City in the first leg of the 2024 Champions League Quarterfinals and even coach Carlo Ancelotti himself admitted during the pre-match press conference that his starting lineup for this game “is predictable, maybe with the exception of one player.”

Real Madrid predicted XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Tchouameni, Rudiger, Mendy, Camavinga, Kroos, Valverde, Bellingham, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Manchester City predicted XI: Ederson, Rico Lewis, Stones, Dias, Akanji, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Grealish, Haaland.

That player appears to be Tchouameni, who is set to start alongside Rudiger in the center of the defensive line. Ancelotti trusts Tchouameni more than Nacho —or so it seems— and that would allow give Camavinga the chance to start in the midfield.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 04/09/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar Liga Campeones, Paramount

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.