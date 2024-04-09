Real Madrid vs Manchester City 2024 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid host Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. These two teams have met in the knockout stages of the European competition in two consecutive years, with mixed results. On their first clash, Madrid were able to achieve an improbable and historic comeback, while last year Guardiola’s team prevailed and dominated Madrid 4-0 in the return leg at the Etihad.

Los Blancos will be hoping that Jude Bellingham’s presence can significantly reduce the gap between the two teams. Tchouameni and Nacho are competing for the starting spot alongside Antonio Rudiger in the center of the defensive line, although it looks like the Frenchman will get the nod, which would also give Camavinga the opportunity to start as a defensive midfielder.

Camavinga, Tchouameni, Bellingham and Vinicius will miss the return leg if they get a yellow card tonight, so they will need to make sure they match Manchester City’s intensity while also keeping their emotions at check.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 04/09/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar Liga Campeones, Paramount

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV

