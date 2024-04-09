 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Manchester City, 2024 Champions League

By Lucas Navarrete
Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League Quarterfinals.

Real Madrid starting XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Tchouameni, Rudiger, Mendy, Camavinga, Kroos, Valverde, Bellingham, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Manchester City starting XI (TBC): Ederson, Rico Lewis, Stones, Dias, Akanji, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Grealish, Haaland.

As expected, Tchouameni starts alongside Rudiger in the center of the defense. This is almost a must-win for Real Madrid, who should try their best to avoid a scenario where they’re forced to go after victory at the Etihad.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 04/09/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar Liga Campeones, Paramount

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV

