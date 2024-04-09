Immediate Reaction: Real Madrid 3 - 3 Manchester City

Real Madrid 3 - 3 Manchester City (Gvardiol OG, Rodrygo, Valverde; Silva, Foden, Gvardiol). Here’s our quick reaction at the final whistle. Still to come: Player ratings, post-game podcast, post-game quotes, and plenty more.

In a highly entertaining clash at the Santiago Bernabéu, Real Madrid battled to a 3-3 draw against Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

The game started disastrously for Real Madrid as Aurelien Tchouameni conceded an early free-kick and received a yellow card, ruling him out for the second leg. Bernardo Silva capitalized on the opportunity, slotting home from the resulting set-piece to give City the lead.

However, Real Madrid quickly regrouped and responded emphatically. Eduardo Camavinga’s effort, deflected off Josko Gvardiol, leveled the score just ten minutes later. Two minutes after that, Vinicius Jr’s well-timed pass found Rodrygo Goes, who put Madrid ahead.

Despite numerous transition opportunities, Real Madrid couldn’t extend their lead and went into halftime with a narrow advantage.

City came out stronger in the second half and took control, with Phil Foden and Gvardiol scoring stunning goals from outside the box to turn the game in their favor.

But Real Madrid, known for their resilience in the Champions League, fought back once again. Vinicius Jr’s assist allowed Fede Valverde to equalize, ensuring the spoils were shared in a pulsating encounter.

FEDE VALVERDE MAKES IT 3-3 pic.twitter.com/dRTUeiIUrR — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) April 9, 2024

Although pleased with the performance of key players like Toni Kroos, Fede Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, and Antonio Rudiger, Real Madrid will need to raise their game further for the second leg, especially given Tchouameni’s absence due to suspension.

