Joselu Reflects on Real Madrid Experience and Praises Jude Bellingham

In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Real Madrid striker Joselu opened up about his experiences with the Spanish giants and shared his admiration for Real Madrid’s superstar, Jude Bellingham.

Joselu, who has played for both Stoke City and Newcastle United, highlighted the contrasting pressures between the two leagues. “Here at Real Madrid, I have more opportunities, but there is a lot of pressure,” he stated. “You play with the whole world watching you and you need to have your head on straight. One day you are at the top and another day you waste a lot of opportunities. I think my experience, especially abroad, has helped me.”

Regarding Bellingham, Joselu expressed astonishment at the young midfielder’s rapid rise in the Bundesliga, and then again in Madrid. “I had seen Jude Bellingham play before because I follow the Bundesliga, but he has reached a scoring level that no one expected,” Joselu remarked. “He is at another level. He can become whatever he sets his mind to. Physically he is a beast... But he is very modest. From the first day he tried to speak Spanish and communicate with everyone. That touched the hearts of many people and made him someone special in the locker room.”