RANKED: Real Madrid’s Top 5 Seasons Since 2010

There have been some unforgettable seasons in Real Madrid’s history — but you don’t need to go all the way back to 1902 to reflect on some epic campaigns. Here are five since 2010 that will forever be etched into the heart of Madridistas:

5. 2011 - 2012: Records

The start of something special. It was Jose Mourinho’s counter attack spearheaded by Cristiano Ronaldo and Mezut Ozil. This team was something else. They were the first to finally dethrone the golden age of Barcelona in La Liga and were the first team in La Liga history to reach 100 points while scoring a whopping 121 goals in the process. Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid functioned in a organized, ruthless, and counter-attacking style, becoming one of the best teams in the world at the time. Unlucky not to reach the Champions League final due to a penalty shootout loss to Bayern Munich, this must have been one of the best teams in history to not win the Champions League. After the loss Cristiano stated, “I owe you a Champions League final and I won’t fail you”. The next few years, not only did they make up for it, but went on one of the most historic Champions League runs of all time.

Memorable Moment: Calma Calma (Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona)

4. 2017 - 2018: Three-peat

This was the season the unthinkable happened. The unprecedented and legendary third Champions League in a row and fourth Champions Leagues in five years arrived.

Despite Real Madird’s relentless 16/17 season, something felt off at the start of 2017/18. There wasn’t the same sheer dominance and free-flowing attacking football that won games with ease the prior season. Real Madrid struggled in the league, had an early exit from Copa del Rey, and several star players were off form. Despite all this, Real went on to beat PSG, Juventus, and Bayern en route to the Champions League final before beating Liverpool 3-1 courtesy of one of the greatest goals in history from that Gareth Bale bicycle kick. Whether Gareth Bale’s or Cristiano Ronaldo’s bicycle kick (against Juventus that same season) was better will be a debate between Real Madrid fans for ages to come, but we all can agree that both those goals will go down in history.

Memorable Moment: Bale Bicycle Kick Golazo (Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool)

3. 2013 - 2014: La Decima

The prized possession Madridistas have been obsessing about for years: The long awaited ‘La Decima’, the tenth Champions League. Before 2014, Real Madrid had not won the Champions League since 2002 and Madridistas were thirsty for it. The record-breaking €100 million purchase of Gareth Bale, and new coach Carlo Ancellotti proved to be the final pieces of the puzzle to get the team over the edge. After three consecutive semi-final exits, Real finally beat Bayern 5-0 on aggregate to reach the final where they beat cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid.

Champions of Europe at last, but not without drama, as it required a 93rd minute equalizer from Sergio Ramos to take things into extra time before Bale, Marcelo, and Ronaldo finished it off with three more goals.

Real Madrid were champions of Copa del Rey as well through a mesmerizing Gareth Bale winning goal that same season. 2013/14 was historic and will live in the memories of Madridistas for decades to come.

Memorable Moment: 93:48 (Real Madrid 4-1 Atletico Madrid)

2. 2016 - 2017: Dominance

The European and domestic double, at last! ‘16/17 Real Madrid was arguably the best version of Real Madrid of the entire decade. They were absolutely relentless and ruthless winners under Zinedine Zidane. Time and time again Real won games no matter how unlikely it looked.

Playing a unique 4-4-2 diamond formation with Isco free roaming along with a special rotation system with their insane squad depth, Real Madrid were simply unbeatable this season. Countless Ramos headers, Isco magic moments, Ronaldo masterclasses, Modric and Kross craftsmanship, and much much more — Champions League, La Liga, Supercopa, and FIFA Club World Cup Champions. This season had it all.

Memorable Moment: Final Euphoria (Real Madrid 4-1 Juventus)

1. 2021 - 2022: Remontadas

Football heritage. Out of all the recent Champions League wins, this one felt different. This campaign had you at the edge of your seat in every single game. Every time Real Madrid seemed dead and buried, they somehow managed to come back and win. Comebacks vs PSG, Chelsea, and most famously Manchester City, all proved to be absolutely thrilling matches which Real Madrid had no right winning but they did anyway.

Four years after star man Cristiano Ronaldo left for Juventus, this was the year Real Madrid finally clicked into full gear since his departure. With experienced veterans such as Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, and Toni Kroos mixed with youthful talent full of potential such as Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo Goes, Fede Valverde, and Eduardo Camavinga, this team was perfectly balanced for success.

Champions League, La Liga, and Supercopa Champions. This Real Madrid season brought a whole new level of emotion. This Real Madrid team never gave up.

Memorable Moment: Rodrygo Comeback Goals (Real Madrid 3-1 Manchester City)