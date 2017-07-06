Barcelona’s Managerial Incompetence Is Paving The Path For Future Real Madrid Dominance

Football Club Barcelona endured a trying 2016/17 campaign: they failed to defend their La Liga title, crashed out miserably in the Champions League, saw many of their flaws in midfield exposed, and as a result, relied overly on the brilliance of MSN (Messi, Suarez, and Neymar) to carry them to victory. The only soothing points were the capture of the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup, both of which will do little to ease the long-term restlessness that has been steadily growing inside La Blaugrana’s fanbase.
However, a lack of short-term success doesn’t necessarily hint at any fundamental problems; in fact, it is more likely than not that a sports team will experience more failure than success. Additionally, the difference between winning and losing can come down to key tactical decisions, injuries, or moments of individual brilliance. There’s no inherent need to panic because your team lost two trophies.
Indeed, that is often the reason that many sides fall short of success, leading to unnecessary overhauls and overreactions. Using this logic to peer at the surface of Barcelona’s situation, it seems like things are ok. The Catalans lost the league by a mere three points and their thrashing vs. Juventus happened on a day when Luis Enrique’s tactical set-up was poor and Messi had his worst game ever [Edit: I mixed up Messi's PSG performance with his Juventus performance, the former of which I consider his worst game ever].
But peer even a little closer, and obvious fault lines appear, signifying an impending disaster of an unsure magnitude. The truth is, Barca’s failure in 2016/17 is only the symptom of a much larger problem of managerial incompetence that starts from the very top. La Blaugrana’s board has been setting this team up for failure for a very long time and we are finally starting to see the results.
The current midfield issue is an excellent example of how incompetence originating years ago has affected the fortunes of the squad in place today. Going all the way back to 2013, Barcelona had a chance to secure their midfield future in the form Thiago Alcantara - a La Masia graduate who had all the qualities to replace Xavi.
With the maestro declining, everything was primed for Thiago to take his place... except... Thiago wanted to leave.
The player who grew up as a Barcelona player and had a brother in the same academy wanted to leave, because the people in charge of the club had failed to give him minutes. In a complicated contract situation, Thiago signed a deal from 2011-2013, requiring that he feature in at least 30 minutes of 60% of Barcelona’s games, or else his release clause would drop from a sizable €90m to a pitiful €18m. Amazingly, Barcelona failed to live up to this condition and therefore communicated a lack of seriousness about Thiago’s future. Displeased, the brightest young midfielder in Spain left on the cheap to join Pep Guardiola at Bayern.
Fast forward to today, and Carlo Ancelotti has reaped the rewards of this transfer, while Barcelona have struggled with the subpar Andre Gomes as a fixture in their midfield. But even after selling Thiago, Barcelona had years to remedy the situation. It was their decision to sit on their hands until Xavi retired and Iniesta faded, only to spend €35 million (which could rise to €70 million due to add-ons) for Gomes; a good but not great midfielder who clearly doesn’t fit the playing philosophy of the club. They did sign Rakitic in the interim, but considering that he turned 29 in March, it is obvious that he is little more than a stopgap option.
And yet, there’s still time for things to be fixed. Barcelona are only one year removed from success and have all the prestige in the world to lure almost any talent to their shores. So who have they gone out and tried to buy in this transfer window?
Ummm.... What the fuck?
Naby freakin’ Keita has been linked with Liverpool and is rumored to be considering his options this summer, and Barcelona go for the average joe who flopped at Tottenham and is unlikely to be a proper tactical fit even if he possessed greater quality.
In case you are unaware, Keita is 22 years old, and is as close to a complete midfielder as possible: he defends like a proper ball-winner, dribbles like a winger, and creates like an attacking midfielder. He’s the perfect Barcelona signing: diminutive in stature, but possessing sufficient steel to compliment his excellent array of technical skills.
While there is still plenty of time in the transfer market to pursue him, Barcelona’s confirmed go at Paulinho signifies their amateurish transfer strategy and complete lack of a squad building strategy.
If you need further evidence, look only as far as Sergi Roberto, a natural central midfielder, who currently plays as a right back in Barcelona’s starting eleven. I say again, Sergi Roberto, a central midfielder, is the current replacement for Daniel Alves, the greatest right back in Barcelona’s history.
But to be fair, quality fullbacks are hard to come by and it’s entirely possible that no right back was available last summer. So why then, was Dani Alves allowed to leave?
Because Barca’s board made Alves feel undervalued, causing him to force an exit in search of greener pastures.
I have to say that I didn’t feel as comfortable any more at Barça. Things changed at a club level, and as time went on, I always seemed to be the one in the firing line. “Dani’s the one who has to go,” they’d say. I just got tired of it. I decided to head off in a new direction and find happiness somewhere else.
This head-scratching level of incompetence in regards to La Blaugrana’s squad management is only surpassed by their utter lack of financial know-how.
Barcelona’s Wage Structure as of January 2017
|PLAYER
|AGE
|WEEKLY WAGE
|CONTRACT LEFT
|PLAYER
|AGE
|WEEKLY WAGE
|CONTRACT LEFT
|Lionel Messi
|29
|£365,000 after tax
|2 Years (2018)
|Neymar (new deal)
|24
|£289,000
|5 Years (2021)
|Luis Suárez (new deal)
|29
|£240,000
|3 Years (2019)
|Andrés Iniesta
|32
|£165,000
|2 Years (2018)
|Sergio Busquets
|28
|£140,000
|3 Years (2019)
|Gerard Piqué
|29
|£130,000
|3 Years (2019)
|Javier Mascherano
|32
|£130,000
|2 Years (2018)
|Paco Alcacer (New signing)
|22
|£90,000
|5 Years (2021)
|Jordi Alba
|27
|£90,000
|4 Years (2020)
|Jérémy Mathieu
|32
|£90,000
|2 Years (2018)
|Arda Turan
|29
|£85,000
|4 Years (2020)
|André Gomes (new signing)
|23
|£80,000
|5 years (2021)
|Ivan Rakitic
|28
|£75,000
|3 Years (2019)
|Sergi Roberto
|24
|£70,000
|3 Years (2019)
|Marc-André ter Stegen
|24
|£60,000
|3 Years (2019)
|Alex Vidal
|26
|£60,000
|4 Years (2020)
|Jasper Cillessen (New signing)
|27
|£55,000
|5 Years (2021)
|Lucas Digne (new signing)
|23
|£55,500
|5 Years (2021)
|Denis Suarez (new signing)
|22
|£40,000
|4 Years (2020)
|Samuel Umtiti (new signing)
|22
|£40,000
|5 Years (2021)
|Rafinha
|23
|£37,500
|4 Year (2020)
|Douglas (loaned-out)
|26
|£35,000
|3 Years (2019)
|Jordi Masip
|27
|£15,500
|1 Years (2017)
|Sergi Samper (loaned-out)
|21
|£10,000
|3 years (2019)
If there’s one excuse Barcelona has for not replenishing their squad with the necessary talent, it’s that their mishandling of their wage structure has made it increasingly difficult for them to dish out high salaries to quality players.
What’s particularly important to notice in the above table, is the high wages given to bit-part players. Mathieu barely made 15 appearances across La Liga and the Champions League, yet he is being paid £90,000 per week. Paco Alcacer, who was only ever going to be a substitute, makes the same amount, while Arda Turan makes only £5,000 less.
Real Madrid’s Wage Structure as of May 2017
|Player
|Weekly Wage
|Contract Until
|Player
|Weekly Wage
|Contract Until
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|£365,000 (After Tax)
|(5 Years) 2021
|Gareth Bale
|£350,000
|(6 Years) 2022
|Luka Modric
|£180,000
|(4 Years) 2020
|Sergio Ramos
|£160,000
|(4 Years) 2020
|Toni Kroos
|£156,000
|(6 Years) 2022
|Karim Benzema
|£150,000
|(3 Years) 2019
|James Rodriguez
|£120,000
|(4 Years) 2020
|Pepe
|£110,000
|(1 Year) 2017
|Marcelo
|£80,000
|(4 Years) 2020
|Alvaro Morata
|£80,000
|(5 Years) 2021
|Fabio Coentrao
|£80,000
|(3 Years) 2019
|Raphael Varane
|£80,000
|(4 Years) 2020
|Isco
|£60,000
|(2 Years) 2018
|Mateo Kovacic
|£60,000
|(5 Years) 2021
|Danilo Luiz da Silva
|£60,000
|(5 Years) 2021
|Nacho Fernandez
|£60,000
|(4 Years) 2020
|Keylor Navas
|£55,000
|(4 Years) 2020
|Casemiro
|£45,000
|(5 Years) 2021
|Daniel Carvajal
|£35,000
|(4 Years) 2020
|Lucas Vazquez
|£30,000
|(4 Years) 2020
|Kiko Casilla
|£25,000
|(4 Years) 2020
|Marco Asensio
|£10,000
|(4 Years) 2020
|Mariano Diaz
|£5,000
|(5 Years) 2021
|Ruben Yanez
|£4,000
|(2 Years) 2018
In contrast to Barca’s randomly assorted salary structure, Real’s wage bill is neatly organized via player hierarchy, status, and importance to the club. Ronaldo rightly earns the most money, followed by Bale, Modric, and Ramos - it makes sense. However, what’s truly amazing, is how crucial players like Marcelo, Casemiro, Isco (who has a newer and more expensive contract now), and Carvajal, earn(ed) less than the aforementioned Mathieu, Turan, and Alcacer. In fact, forget those three, for Carvajal, the best right back in the world, earns just as much as Douglas!!!
This comparison highlights the utter mess that Barcelona have created for themselves. With a non-existent wage structure, they have quickly accrued the highest salary bill in world football.
Real Madrid aren’t that far behind, but they can pay for every cent. As per Los Blancos’ official annual report after the 2015/16 season, their net debt stood at -€13 million, having decreased €109 million over one year. On the other hand, Barcelona had €287 million in debt in 2015/16, with their payroll contributing significantly to the problem.
As can be seen above, their wage to revenue ratio has increased steadily since 2011/12 and stands dangerously close to the 70% limit recommended by the European Club association.
Real Madrid, who pay nearly the same gross total of wages, only have a wage to turnover ratio of 49%, which was enabled by Florentino Perez’s shrewd financial management when he became president in his first term.
When coupled with their astute wage structure, Madrid’s salary to revenue ratio leaves them with plenty of room to maneuver when it comes to contracts, which will enable them to continue to sign the best of the best in the future. The same cannot be said for their rivals, who seem poised to continue to struggle as they allow players and their agents to dictate the terms of contracts against the interests of the club. We have already seen the negative consequences of this, when in 2016, Barcelona were prevented from signing Nolito due to the previously mentioned financial difficulties. This can only get worse as time wears on.
As a result, Barcelona’s newest manager, Ernesto Valverde, has been left in a tough position. He possesses an incomplete squad and lacks a board that possesses the necessary financial tools to chase the prime targets necessary for rebuilding. Thus, it is likely that Ernesto tries the strategy of his predecessors: put together a decent tactical plan and hope that MSN carries you to glory. But unlike in the past, this plan will probably not work. MSN have always had a pretty strong midfield behind them, and with Iniesta at the end of his career, that looks like an impossibility. Additionally, Messi is slowly entering his own phase of decline. 2016/17 saw the Argentinian great begin to transition to a No. 10 role, in order to ease the stress that came from cutting inside from the wing. While this helped keep his insane productivity at previous levels, it also hurt his team. It left Sergio Roberto isolated on the right flank, causing the closest central midfielder to move wide to compensate, therefore destroying the structure of an already weak-ish midfield. Thus, not only does Ernesto need to overcome the squad deficiencies that have been left to fester, but he also has to devise a totally new system that adjusts and compensates for the new Messi.
That looks like an impossible task and it leaves Madrid in a very strong position for the future. Unlike Barca, Florentino Perez has overcome self-inflicted mistakes to build one of the greatest squads of all time. There is immense depth in every position and Real possess the ability to add more if they please (see the countless Ceballos and Mbappe rumors), thanks to a supremely stable financial situation.
While one can never be certain of how the greatness of players like Messi and Neymar will impact the fortunes of a club, it seems like Barcelona’s bad habits are finally catching up with them. Their financial mishaps and clueless transfer strategy can no longer be covered up by La Masia’s golden generation and Pep Guardiola’s enduring tactical philosophy. If Barcelona don’t heed the warning signs and start making drastic changes now, Real Madrid possess the ability to surpass them and usher in a grand age of footballing dominance.
Special thanks to fellow Managing Madrid writer Ondra Paul, who was of immense help in collecting the sources and data necessary for writing this article.
Comments
Messi's worst game ever?
You lie, MessiFanForeverLioD10s told me he created 2 chances vs Juve therefore deserves the BDO
By Nazhab on 07.06.17 11:05pm
Barca's finances are a mess.
Look at this . Barca paid 64 mil euros as a signing bonus to 3 first team players (Neymar, Busquets, Mascherano). Presumably, they are trying to appear to have lower wages and they compensate the players with big signing bonuses and god knows if they don’t have many other ridiculous hidden clauses (like the original Neymar contract with Barca, when he got money just for getting up in the morning).
And Barca are not stopping there… Messi recently renewed and he also got a big fat check – 50mil euros as a signing bonus that will be spread over the course of his contract. And we can expect Iniesta to sign a new deal and there have been rumours that Pique will also get a renewal.
By Ondra Paul on 07.06.17 11:35pm
Marcelo is paid less than Mathieu
Let that sink in for a moment
By Kristofer McCormack on 07.06.17 11:40pm
Welp
That’s pretty much the same situation Madrid was in back in the day (which arguably lead to a barca dominance). History bioz
By JimmyObeid on 07.07.17 12:00am
Why are Real Madrid salaries organized from large to small
But Barcelona salaries are not similarly arranged?
Why are the expected jumps in salaries for key players not taken into consideration? Ex. Carvajal, Casemiro, Asensio
Pepe, Contreao, James, Morata, and Danilo are examples of wrll paid players with roles not commiserate with their salaries. So you cant pick on barcelona and ignore Real Madrid’s own issues.
Listen I love the idea that Real Madrid are in the ascendency and Barcelona are behind. I appreciate the article but there is some inherent bias here. We need to not get ahead of ourselves and comfortable about our position.
Barcelona need only to hit one one or two signings for this whole theory to blown out the water. The reviews on their signings are also discussed to fit this narrative. Managing Madrid as a group of writers need to get their feet back on solid ground cause prevailing winds shift quickly and we a little bit too confident that our position is secure relatively to one of the best teams in the world. Barcelona going to be safe and sound.
By EBKC 2006 on 07.07.17 12:02am
How are they going to afford those singings Jeca?
Those huge fees plus their massive salaries just aren’t possible with their current financial structure. They can’t keep paying for WC players with exorbitant fees when their entire rise was based on their academy.
By Tommy Kulkis on 07.07.17 12:07am
As a group you dudes are bugging with the over exubrance
I love the positivity but it doesnt need to
Come with a Barcelona are on the precipice of a major collapse perspective. I get it is great Real Madrid seemingly are better positioned and Barcelona didnt win the league or the CL last year. But there is not a lot between the teams and Barcelona are wasting roster spaces just like we have for the last 8 seasons.
I can "fix" this with less than 100 mil and they can be okay with basically some cosmetic moves with or without deep irrigation of their wage structure. I could easily argue Real Madrid’s wage structure is a house of cards that can explode any minute. A lot dudes are severely underpaid and under played. It only takes poor results for Zidane’s man management to become ineffective and for more folk to want out or a new contract
I would be more comfortable prognosticating another Real Madrid dark period before a true Barcelona collapse.
By EBKC 2006 on 07.07.17 12:31am
Honestly Jeca I don't know if we've ever disagreed more here
The whole "I can fix this with 100 million" attitude is ignoring countless other factors, because no, Barcelona can’t do that. In order to afford 1 player, let alone multiple WC players Barcelona would have to sell off more than a few squad players. So sure you’ve got a great young midfielder in say Verratti, but you also just spent 100 million on another player and are probably in a worse situation than you were before. I don’t think you realize it’s difficult to sell of undesirable squad players on high wages (see Coentrao who is on loan at age 29). People don’t want to pay premium dollar for crap. Those millions in wages add up over time, and 3 years worth of wage difference between Barca and Real is nearly what Madrid paid for Ronaldo, it adds up. Once you buy the elite player by selling your crap, then what depth do you have? You still have to go out and buy depth to compete on all fronts, or at least draw from an academy that is getting poached frequently at the moment. No matter what they do it will be difficult to fix their financial situation if their academy isn’t producing, and 100 million doesn’t make it all magically disappear.
As for the so-called fragile wage structure we have, again I strongly disagree. Not only are our squad players more marketable (see James), we also give nice fat bonuses when our team perhaps wins the double. This eliminated many players’ need for a bump in wages. The lack of the need for a galactico in the past 2-3 Summers has believe it or not saved quite a bit of money as well. The money has been stored by our Financially savvy President who has expertly built a squad that includes youth products or young guns with little to no transfer fee. This Summer our financial situation based on purely wages will be probably be better, as Mbappe (potentially) surely won’t make more than the combined total of both James and Morata (200). Madrid salaries will jump, but as I said the bonuses and lack of big-time purchasing in the last few windows will more than cover it.
This isn’t me being exuberant over a potential collapse, it’s just facts. Barcelona have screwed themselves over with poor financial management and it will be more difficult for them to acquire WC players in the future, god forbid they enter a bidding war with an EPL club.
By Tommy Kulkis on 07.07.17 8:37am
there's no reason they can't increase debt
they have huge revenue … they’re fine
By austin_zaia on 07.07.17 9:30am
James is not a squad player
He is surplus to requirements but don’t go around calling James a squad player like he is Lucas Vazquez – who is a great person in his proper la. Can you believe Lucas is older than James by 11 days. Amazing.
Anyway, James is not a side of fries. Secondarily, you can’t use when we win the double and give big bonuses as a part of our successful wage strategy since we have not done shit in like 60 years.
Here is my point Tommy. Barcelona merely needs to trim and add a few jewels to be more formidable and maddening than ever. A wingback, back CB, and midfield reinforcements kills all this jive. I can look at the Spanish under-21 team and let’s say they sign Ceballos. "Dark period" over. If Ceballos chooses Barcelona over Real Madrid all this shit talking and all of Om’s research and Ondra’s supporting actor plaudits goes out the fucking window. You dudes really need to find some perspective. Last season is fucking over and this projection of eternal bliss is BS.
Llorente, Vallejo, and Theo all wonderful people but they are merely the foundation of a mid table team until we find the next Ronaldo or Bale or Modric. Just last week those cats got together to lose to a non impressive Germany squad. We not competing for top half of the table finishes here. Last I check Neymar is younger than all over super stars. By a nice margin
By EBKC 2006 on 07.07.17 3:59pm
I feel like you're arguing something else
I don’t think anyone is saying that FCB is screwed and that we’re chilling for years to come. We’re not comfortable.
This article more alludes to pitfalls for Barcelona based on their strategy in past years. It’s legitimate for all the reasons stated above. The overall thesis is that Barca have made some poor decisions and need to be wise going forward. This is particularly true because Madrid seem to have a fair amount of squad balance outside potential unrest from lack of minutes.
This article is less of a projection forward and more an analysis of the past leading up to today. Barca fans will tell you that many of these points are legitimate and should be emphasized so they can get on the path for maximum success.
By Ramos A La Playa on 07.07.17 4:34pm
real talk
By Mr. Beer and Chill on 07.07.17 4:52pm
I agree with this
Great article, but we have alot of flaws as well. Several players leaving "sour" and without a proper farewell. Alot of players overpaid vs playing time.
Unrealised losses in regards to transfers, for players bought that never fit the style or formation.
Bale our most expensive transfer and second highest wage, is fit only 50% of the season and was well known fragile and injury plagued before joining.
I would hold my tongue abit, and not cast the first stone. Things might look super at the moment, for real and with our future. But things change fast, see how barca revenues has risen on forbes latter years. And they have made some climbs.
By Janas on 07.07.17 1:48am
I agree with this.
Counting more chickens than the eggs.
By realforever11 on 07.07.17 2:04am
It's not arranged the same because I couldn't figure out how to order it in excel (as pathetic as that sounds).
The Real Madrid one was already ordered that way so I didn’t need to change anything. Not really any bias in that, but ok.
By Om Arvind on 07.07.17 3:54am
Anyway, I fixed it.
By Om Arvind on 07.07.17 2:52pm
I have gone through these cycles too many times to bother
Barca was mismanaged to the ground since Figonleft left and was battling relegation for a long time in 2002. I thought they were done but damn 2 years from there they were dominating world football.
They again seemed to be in deep crisis circa 2007 with Ronaldinho declining and Rijkard looking like he has no clue. Meanwhile we seemed to have corrected our issues and won back to back ligas. Enter Pep and his wonder team, it is back to square one. Same happened with Luchos first season as well.
And people throwing financial numbers don’t seem to understand they are still in a very safe zone financially and can afford to gamble still. That debt is nothing compared to the enterprise value which means they can increase them. They will most probably also correct the wage issues by selling the like a of Mathieu, Arda, Masche and even Iniesta who will move on next year
What I will agree is that we as a club looks like to be in the best position financially and sporting wise but that does not mean Barca are done.
By Javz on 07.07.17 5:51am
Real talk
By EBKC 2006 on 07.07.17 6:12am
This. I will take your experience over our over optimistic prophets here.
By LEOSentMe on 07.07.17 7:03am
you hit the nail on the head
By randomeur on 07.07.17 8:56am
Hmm
I just don’t really understand where Om ever said "Barca are done". He’s simply analyzing the problems up to today.
Yes, Barca can come roaring back next season and win the treble. No one is taking that off the table. What we are saying is that this year and next year could be very pivotal years for FCB. I would say RM as well w/ balancing our vets and youth. At and even larger scale, la liga has to be careful again that EPL money.
By Ramos A La Playa on 07.07.17 4:38pm
I was talking to Jeca not really countering Om. That said, this is what he wrote
Unsure is an interesting qualifier but impending disaster does imply future gloom and doom to me
By Javz on 07.07.17 7:17pm
I think the poll needs a third option
You know, the typical "I’m not sure yet" option
By DyslexicUntied on 07.07.17 12:04am
LMAO. You added Ceballos thing to your sig.
This Karim Benzema society should be shut down though. He gets his fair share of appreciation already, maybe more than fair share.
By LEOSentMe on 07.07.17 7:35am
You mean
The "I was feeling confident but then I started getting flashbacks of 2015" option?
By exentrik on 07.07.17 8:12am