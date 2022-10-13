 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

VIDEO: The case for Rudiger to start Clasico

Kiyan and Euan discuss the best center-back pairing against Barcelona

By Managing Madrid, Kiyan Sobhani, and Euan McTear
Shakhtar Donetsk v Real Madrid: Group F - UEFA Champions League Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images

Real Madrid 1 - 1 draw vs Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday night helped secure qualification.

Tuesday night’s podcast for Patrons ran over one hour and had plenty of post-game analysis. Managing Madrid’s Kiyan Sobhani and Euan McTear had a long reflection on the performance, Carlo Ancelotti’s post-game quotes, and more. At the end of the podcast, Patrons asked questions. We’ve uploaded a five minute video clip from the recording for those who haven’t been able to become Patrons yet for whatever reason. This clip is about whether or not Antonio Rudiger should start El Clasico:

The full episode can be found here: https://bit.ly/3RZ6XPY

