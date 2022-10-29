 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

VIDEO: If we could bring back one Real Madrid midfielder from the past 20 years...

Kiyan and Lucas discuss which past midfielder would fit best alongside Tchouameni and Valverde

By Managing Madrid, Kiyan Sobhani, and Lucas Navarrete
Getafe v Real Madrid - La Liga Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

On this week’s world famous Real Madrid mailbag that goes up every week exclusively for Managing Madrid Patrons, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete spent an entire episode answering questions from fans. This week’s topics included: how Jude Bellingham would fit at Real Madrid, Marco Asensio’s best position, Karim Benzema’s fitness, and more.

The clip we’ve uploaded for free on YouTube this week is a question asking us to give our thoughts on which Real Madrid midfielder from the past 20 years would fit best alongside Aurelien Tchouamni and Fede Valverde:

