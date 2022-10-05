VIDEO: Medical analysis: Thibaut Courtois’ sciatica and “indefinite” timeline

Thibaut Courtois missed the match vs Osasuna with a back injury, with the club playing the diagnosis close to their chest and not revealing anything specific. However, according to club sources, the Belgian international is dealing with a bout of sciatica and will be out indefinitely.

In the following video, I explained the ongoing injury along with further insight into the indefinite timeline.

Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT has a doctorate in physical therapy from Northern Arizona University, and runs his own in-person and online sports medicine and performance business, 3CB Performance, in West LA and Valencia, CA in which he further combines his movement expertise and fitness training. He also works at a hospital — giving him experience with patients in the immediate healthcare setting and neurological patients (post stroke, post brain injury) — and has been practicing for 4 years. Brar is additionally training at UCLA’s mindful awareness research center (MARC), has a background in youth football coaching and analyzes Real Madrid from a medical and skills perspective for Managing Madrid and on his own YouTube Channel. You can follow him on Twitter at @3cbPerformance.