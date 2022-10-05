VIDEO: How will Shakhtar line up defensively vs Real Madrid?

On yesterday’s preview Podcast for Managing Madrid Patrons, Kiyan Sobhani and Jose spent nearly 30 minutes previewing Real Madrid’s Champions League group stage clash with Shakhtar Donetsk tonight at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. The episode’s topics included: Shakhtar’s troubles this season, Carlo Ancelotti’s quote about them, the danger of Mykhaylo Mudryk, key match-ups, starting XIs, and more.

The clip we’ve uploaded for free on YouTube is a discussion on why Shakhtar’s good results this season are deceiving, and how the Ukrainian’s will line up against Real Madrid defensively:

