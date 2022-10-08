 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

VIDEO: Was Real Madrid’s XI vs Shakhtar Donetsk their Once de Gala?

Kiyan and Mehedi discuss how the XI functioned and whether or not Ancelotti will use it in El Clasico

By Managing Madrid, Kiyan Sobhani, and Mehedi Hassan Pranggon
Real Madrid v Shakhtar Donetsk: Group F - UEFA Champions League Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

It was a big win for Real Madrid in the Champions League game at the Bernabeu last Wednesday as they beat Shakhtar Donetsk 2 - 1 in a game where they created a plethora of chances, though, admittedly didn’t have much ned product.

Wednesday night’s podcast for Patrons ran nearly two hours and had plenty of post-game analysis. We attended the game as press, per usual, and had a long reflection on the performance, the atmosphere, Carlo Ancelotti’s post-game quotes, and more. We’ve uploaded a nine minute video clip from the recording for those who haven’t been able to become Patrons yet for whatever reason:

