VIDEO: Fede Valverde impresses on his World Cup debut; Uruguay disappoints

It was a big night for Fede Valverde as the Real Madrid midfielder made his World Cup debut in Uruguay’s 0 - 0 draw with South Korea.

Thursday’s podcast for Patrons ran 45 minutes and had plenty of post-game analysis, but also many Real Madrid / World Cup talking points. Kiyan Sobhani, Lucas Navarrete, and Mehedi Hassan discussed Carlo Ancelotti’s future, Raul Gonzalez’s path to being a Real Madrid coach, Marco Asensio and his contract negotiations, a preview of Uruguay vs Portugal, and more. We’ve uploaded a six minute video clip from the recording for those who haven’t been able to become Patrons yet for whatever reason:

