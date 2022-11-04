 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

VIDEO: Should we be worried bout Real Madrid’s defensive line?

Kiyan and Mehedi discuss Real’s transition defense, organization of the line, and passing out of the back

By Managing Madrid, Kiyan Sobhani, and Mehedi Hassan Pranggon
Real Madrid v Celtic FC: Group F - UEFA Champions League Photo by Mateo Villalba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

It was a big win for Real Madrid in the Champions League game at the Bernabeu on Wednesday as they beat Celtic 5 - 1 in a game where they created a plethora of chances, and emphatically finished first in Group F.

Wednesday night’s podcast for Patrons ran over one hour and had plenty of post-game analysis. Kiyan Sobhani and Mehedia Hassan had a long reflection on the performance, the atmosphere, Carlo Ancelotti’s post-game quotes, and more. We’ve uploaded an eight minute video clip from the recording for those who haven’t been able to become Patrons yet for whatever reason:

The full episode can be found here: https://bit.ly/3sRFaH5

