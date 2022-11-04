VIDEO: Should we be worried bout Real Madrid’s defensive line?

It was a big win for Real Madrid in the Champions League game at the Bernabeu on Wednesday as they beat Celtic 5 - 1 in a game where they created a plethora of chances, and emphatically finished first in Group F.

Wednesday night’s podcast for Patrons ran over one hour and had plenty of post-game analysis. Kiyan Sobhani and Mehedia Hassan had a long reflection on the performance, the atmosphere, Carlo Ancelotti’s post-game quotes, and more. We’ve uploaded an eight minute video clip from the recording for those who haven’t been able to become Patrons yet for whatever reason:

The full episode can be found here: https://bit.ly/3sRFaH5

Enjoy, subscribe, and comment, and let us know your thoughts on the above video.

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Apple: https://apple.co/3tJ6qY9

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/364lzLx

Join the Patreon army for a ton on bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid