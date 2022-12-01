VIDEO: Analyzing Camavinga’s performance at left-back in France vs Tunisia

World Cup rooting guide We know that most of you already have a rooting interest in the World Cup. But that’s probably just habit. SB Nation has devised a quiz based on your style of spots fandom that will *scientifically decide which team you should really be rooting for. Take it here! *no actual science was used.

It was an interesting night for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga who made his World Cup debut by playing as France’s left-back as Didier Deschamps’s men fell 1 - 0 to Tunisia.

Wednesday’s podcast for Patrons ran 30 minutes and had plenty of post-game analysis, but also many Real Madrid / World Cup talking points. Kiyan Sobhani and Jose Perez broke down the performances of Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga extensively. We’ve uploaded a 10 minute video clip from the recording for those who haven’t been able to become Patrons yet for whatever reason:

The full episode can be found here: bit.ly/3H36daC

Enjoy, subscribe, and comment, and let us know your thoughts on the above video.

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Apple: https://apple.co/3tJ6qY9

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/364lzLx

Join the Patreon army for a ton on bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid