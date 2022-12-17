VIDEO: Luka Modric vs Zinedine Zidane — who was better?

On this week’s world famous Real Madrid mailbag that goes up every week exclusively for Managing Madrid Patrons, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete spent an entire episode answering questions from fans. This week’s topics included: Real Madrid losing out on Achraf Hakimi and Theo Hernandez, the top 10 footballers of all time, Endrick’s underrated traits, our World Cup XI.

The clip we’ve uploaded for free on YouTube this week is a question asking us to give our thoughts on whether or not Luka Modric has a case to be ranked higher than Zinedine Zidane in the all-time football rankings:

Enjoy, subscribe, and comment, and let us know your thoughts on the above video.

The full episode can be found here: https://bit.ly/3PvVurz

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Apple: https://apple.co/3tJ6qY9

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/364lzLx

Join the Patreon army for a ton on bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid