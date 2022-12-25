VIDEO: Does it still make sense to sign Kylian Mbappe?

On this week’s world famous Real Madrid mailbag that goes up every week exclusively for Managing Madrid Patrons, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete spent an entire episode answering questions from fans. This week’s topics included: Ferland Mendy’s future, whether or not it makes sense to bring back Cristiano Ronaldo, whether or not Malo Gusto would be a good signing, Jude Bellingham, and more.

The clip we’ve uploaded for free on YouTube this week is a question asking us to give our thoughts on whether or not it still makes sense to sign Kylian Mbappe.

