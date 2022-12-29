VIDEO: Is La Liga doing anything to compete with the Premier League?

On this week’s world famous Real Madrid mailbag that goes up every week exclusively for Managing Madrid Patrons, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete spent an entire episode answering questions from fans. This week’s topics included: Jude Bellingham, the starting lineup vs Real Valladolid, Endrick, Luka Doncic, our favourite Karim Benzema goal from last season, and more.

The clip we’ve uploaded for free on YouTube this week is a question asking us to give our thoughts on whether or not we think La Liga is doing enough to compete with the Premier League.

Enjoy, subscribe, and comment, and let us know your thoughts on the above video.

The full episode can be found here: https://bit.ly/3Vsa1Wl

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Apple: https://apple.co/3tJ6qY9

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/364lzLx

Join the Patreon army for a ton on bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid