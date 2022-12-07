 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

VIDEO: Diagnosing Spain’s World Cup problems

By Managing Madrid and Kiyan Sobhani
Morocco v Spain: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

It’s been a forgettable week for Spain at the World Cup. They lost their final group stage game vs Japan, which put them second place in their group and up against Morocco in the round-of-16, which ultimately was where they were eliminated from the tournament.

Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn broke down Spain’s World Cup elimination on Churros y Táctica for CyT Patrons, the guys dissected Spain’s downfall (among many other talking points from both the game and Spain’s issues as a whole).

We’ve uploaded a free video clip (below) which is an excerpt from this week’s Churros y Tácticas Podcast. In this clip, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discussed Spain’s tactical issues:

