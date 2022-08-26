VIDEO: Real Madrid’s plan for Raul

On this week’s world famous Real Madrid mailbag that goes up every week exclusively for Managing Madrid Patrons, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete spent an entire episode answering questions from fans. This week’s topics included: The current situation with Marco Asensio, and underrated right-wing signing that we could look at, long term Real Madrid captains, Casemiro’s all-time rank among Real Madrid DMs, and more.

The clip we’ve uploaded for free on YouTube this week is a question asking us to explain Real Madrid’s plan with Castilla head coach Raul Gonzalez:

