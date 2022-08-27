VIDEO: Where does Casemiro rank among all time Real Madrid DMs?

On this week’s world famous Real Madrid mailbag that goes up every week exclusively for Managing Madrid Patrons, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete spent an entire episode answering questions from fans. This week’s topics included: The current situation with Marco Asensio, an underrated right-wing signing that we could look at, Real Madrid’s plan for Raul, long term Real Madrid captains, and more.

The clip we’ve uploaded for free on YouTube this week is a question asking us to give our thoughts on where Casemiro ranks all-time among Real Madrid defensive midfielders:

Enjoy, subscribe, and comment, and let us know your thoughts on the above video.

The full episode can be found here: https://bit.ly/3PXVm2l

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Apple: https://apple.co/3tJ6qY9

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/364lzLx

Join the Patreon army for a ton on bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid