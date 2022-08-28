 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

VIDEO: Scouting Real Madrid’s Champions League opponent, RB Leipzig

Kiyan is joined by Jose to give you a rundown of the threats Leipzig pose to Ancelotti’s men

By Managing Madrid, Kiyan Sobhani, and Jose C. Perez
RB Leipzig - VfL Wolfsburg Photo by Sebastian Kahnert/picture alliance via Getty Images

This was a small clip for this week’s live Zoom call which went up exclusively over on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid. The full episode (recorded on Friday) also touched on the tactics of Shakhtar Donetsk, RB Leipzig, and Celtic, the amount of ‘pure 6s’ that actually exist in modern football, Dani Ceballos’s best role, how the team’s plan vs low-blocks may chance without Casemiro, and more.

We’ve cut out a free video clip (below) for those who haven’t become Patrons yet. In this clip, Kiyan Sobhani and Jose Perez discuss why RB Leipzig’s key players:

