VIDEO: Why Antonio Blanco will have a challenging time at Cadiz

This was a small clip from this week’s ‘Tuesday Tapas’ which went up exclusively over on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid. The full episode also touched on the performance of Miguel Gutierrez and Reinier Jesus vs Celta Vigo, Luka Jovic vs Napoli, Takefusa Kubo vs Elche, Brahim Diaz vs Sassuolo, Castilla’s game over the weekend, and more.

We’ve cut out a free video clip (below) for those who haven’t become Patrons yet. In this clip, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss Antonio Blanco’s debut for Cadiz vs Athletic Club, and why the Real Madrid academy product might struggle there:

The full episode can be found here: https://bit.ly/3ctk8Kp

Enjoy, subscribe, and comment, and let us know your thoughts on the above video.

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Apple: https://apple.co/3tJ6qY9

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/364lzLx

Join the Patreon army for a ton on bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid