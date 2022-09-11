 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

VIDEO: Do Real Madrid fans want Barcelona to be good?

Kiyan and Lucas answer the question

By Managing Madrid, Kiyan Sobhani, and Lucas Navarrete
/ new
Real Madrid v Barcelona - Preseason Friendly Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images

On this week’s world famous Real Madrid mailbag that goes up every week exclusively for Managing Madrid Patrons, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete spent an entire episode answering questions from fans. This week’s topics included: Toni Kroos’s all-time Real Madrid legacy, whether or not Eden Hazard can step up in Karim Benzema’s absence, and more.

The clip we’ve uploaded for free on YouTube this week is a question asking us to give our thoughts on whether it’s a good thing for Real Madrid if Barcelona are strong:

Enjoy, subscribe, and comment, and let us know your thoughts on the above video.

The full episode can be found here: https://bit.ly/3RRGQKW

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Apple: https://apple.co/3tJ6qY9

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/364lzLx

Join the Patreon army for a ton on bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid