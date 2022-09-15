 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

VIDEO: Reflection on Real Madrid’s 2 - 0 win over RB Leipzig

Kiyan and Euan discuss Ancelotti’s managerial status, everything surrounding Asensio, Camavinga as a starter vs off the bench, and a ton more.

By Managing Madrid, Kiyan Sobhani, and Euan McTear
/ new
Real Madrid v RB Leipzig - UEFA Champions League Photo by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

It was a big win for Real Madrid in the first Champions League game at the Bernabeu this season as they beat RB Leipzig 2 - 0 on Wednesday night.

Last night’s podcast for Patrons ran over one hour and had plenty of post-game analysis live from Madrid. We attended the game as press, per usual, and had a long reflection on the performance, the atmosphere, Carlo Ancelotti’s post-game quotes, and more. We’ve uploaded a 22 minute video clip from the recording for those who haven’t been able to become Patrons yet for whatever reason:

The full episode can be found here: https://bit.ly/3R0LjKN

Enjoy, subscribe, and comment, and let us know your thoughts on the above video.

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Apple: https://apple.co/3tJ6qY9

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/364lzLx

Join the Patreon army for a ton on bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid