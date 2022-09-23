 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

VIDEO: Is Jude Bellingham worth signing for 150m?

Kiyan and Lucas answer the question, and also discuss his tactical fit

By Managing Madrid, Kiyan Sobhani, and Lucas Navarrete
On this week’s world famous Real Madrid mailbag that goes up every week exclusively for Managing Madrid Patrons, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete spent an entire episode answering questions from fans. This week’s topics included: The ceilings of Fede Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga, the difference between Zinedine Zidane and Carlo Ancelotti, La Liga’s protocol to deal with racists, and more.

The clip we’ve uploaded for free on YouTube this week is a question asking us to give our thoughts on whether it’s a good idea for Real Madrid to sign Jude Bellingham next summer for the reported price that Borussia Dortmund are asking:

