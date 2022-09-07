VIDEO: Discussing ever major thing that happened vs Celtic

It was a big win for Real Madrid on opening night as they beat Celtic 0 - 3 at Celtic Park on Tuesday night. Thank you to everyone who joined us on Zoom last night to break it all down. The best place to be on nights like this (apart from the stadium itself!) is somewhere surrounded by Madridistas — so we’re thrilled to have these spaces available for everyone.

Last night’s podcast ran over 1.5 hours and had plenty of post-game analysis. We’ve uploaded a 25 minute video clip from the Zoom call for those who haven’t been able to become Patrons yet for whatever reason:

The full episode can be found here: https://bit.ly/3eujqge

