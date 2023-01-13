VIDEO: Why didn’t Real Madrid publicly defend Vinicius?

On this week’s world famous Real Madrid mailbag that goes up every week exclusively for Managing Madrid Patrons, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete spent an entire episode answering questions from fans. This week’s topics included: Why it’s not ideal for Eduardo Camavinga to play left-back, long-term coaching options, four potential transfer targets that no one is talking about, and more.

The clip we’ve uploaded for free on YouTube this week is a question asking us to give our thoughts on why Real Madrid decided not to publicly defend Vinicius Jr but opted to do so for Zinedine Zidane. There’s also a bonus segment about Eder Militao’s head injury and our thoughts on concussions in sports in general:

