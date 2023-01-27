VIDEO: What’s Real Madrid’s best midfield?

This was a small clip from this week’s Managing Madrid Post-game podcast (Atletico Madrid, Copa del Rey quarter-finals) which went up exclusively over on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid. The full episode, around 1.5 hours long, discussed the performances of Eder Militao, Rodrygo Goes, Dani Ceballos, Eduardo Camvinga (and others), Real Madrid’s defensive structure, and a ton more.

We’ve cut out a free video clip (below) for those who haven’t become Patrons yet. In this clip, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss Real Madrid’s Once de Gala, and more specifically, which players form the best midfield.

The full episode can be found here: https://bit.ly/3XETNeu

Enjoy, subscribe, and comment, and let us know your thoughts on the above video.

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Apple: https://apple.co/3tJ6qY9

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/364lzLx

Join the Patreon army for a ton on bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid