VIDEO: Should Real Madrid try to sign Malo Gusto?

This was a small clip from this week’s ‘Tuesday Tapas’ which went up exclusively over on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid. The full episode also touched on Real Madrid’s full-back situation for next season, Fran Garcia, Brahim Diaz, and a ton more.

We’ve cut out a free video clip (below) for those who haven’t become Patrons yet. In this clip, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss three right-backs that Real Madrid can look at for the first team for next season: Malo Gusto (discussed mainly), Vinicius Tobias, and Real Valladolid’s Ivan Fresneda:

The full episode can be found here: https://bit.ly/3QlYebr

Enjoy, subscribe, and comment, and let us know your thoughts on the above video.

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Apple: https://apple.co/3tJ6qY9

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/364lzLx

Join the Patreon army for a ton on bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid