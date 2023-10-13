DISCUSSION: Was the PSG game the ‘beginning of the end’ of Eden Hazard?

Eden Hazard retired from football last week. The Chelsea legend was signed by Real Madrid in 2019 with high hopes, but his brief career in the Spanish capital was riddled with injuries. The transfer failed, and was costly. One of the rare highlights, though, was Hazard’s performance vs PSG at the Bernabeu in a 2 - 2 draw during the Champions League group stages in 2019. On Tuesday’s Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discussed this extensively.

Was the PSG game the ‘beginning of the end’ of Eden Hazard?

Here is a clip from that podcast, of Kiyan Sobhani’s thoughts on the matter:

What do you think? Was the PSG game the ‘beginning of the end’ of Eden Hazard? Enjoy and comment. Let us know your thoughts on the above video.

If you haven’t already, be sure to follow Managing Madrid (Instagram.com/ManagingMadrid) on Instagram for regular content, including reels from our podcasts.

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Apple: https://apple.co/3tJ6qY9

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/364lzLx

Join the Patreon army for a ton on bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid