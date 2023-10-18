DISCUSSION: Should Real Madrid use their purchase option on Joselu?

Joselu has been in excellent for this season for Real Madrid. The Spanish striker, on loan from Espanyol, has received some criticism for “needing so many shots to convert a single goal” but one can’t deny that he brings tremendous value. Joselu cost Real Madrid nothing, and as a squad player, brings tremendous aerial presence for the team and works very hard. On last week’s live Zoom Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Siddharth Ramsundar discussed this extensively.

Should Real Madrid use their purchase option on Joselu?

Here is a clip from that podcast, of Kiyan Sobhani’s thoughts on the matter:

What do you think? Has Joselu already earned a return next season? Let us know your thoughts on the above video.

