DISCUSSION: Would Xabi Alonso be a good fit at Real Madrid?

Current Bayer Leverkusen manager and Former Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso is doing an amazing job managing his side in the Bundesliga this season. After seven games, Leverkusen are unbeaten and sit at the top of the Bundesliga table. Xabi Alonso is a huge reason why, as he has his side playing dominant football with ‘true tactical versatility’. On last week’s live Zoom Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Siddharth Ramsundar discussed this extensively.

Would Xabi Alonso be a good fit at Real Madrid?

Here is a clip from Managing Madrid’s chief editor, Kiyan Sobhani, giving his thoughts on the matter:

What do you think? Will Xabi Alonso be a Real Madrid manager one day? Let us know your thoughts on the above video.

