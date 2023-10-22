DISCUSSION: How impressive are Cristiano’s goalscoring numbers?

In an incredible feat at the age of 38, Real Madrid legend (to put it lightly), is now the highest goalscorer in 2023. He has more goals than Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe in this calendar year, and has now scored over 100 goals in three separate decades. On last week’s Churros y T Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani discussed this feat extensively.

How impressive are Cristiano Ronaldo’s goalscoring numbers?

Here is a clip from that podcast, of Kiyan Sobhani giving his thoughts on the matter:

What do you think? What Cristiano Ronaldo has done in his career and CONTINUES to do is INSANE. Let us know your thoughts on the above video.

If you haven’t already, be sure to follow Managing Madrid (Instagram.com/ManagingMadrid) on Instagram for regular content, including reels from our podcasts.

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Apple: https://apple.co/3tJ6qY9

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/364lzLx

Join the Patreon army for a ton on bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid