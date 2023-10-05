DISCUSSION: Is Rudiger the king of big Champions League nights?

Antonio Rudiger put in a remarkable shift against Napoli on Tuesday night in Real Madrid’s big win in Naples. The German center-back locked down Victor Osimhen brilliantly, and it wasn’t the first time he’s marked a superstar striker out of the game. On Tuesday night’s post-game podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discussed this extensively.

How good is Antonio Rudiger on big European nights against the best strikers in the world?

Here is a clip from that podcast, of Kiyan Sobhani’s thoughts on the matter:

What do you think? Does Antonio Rudiger have a special knack for showing up on the big stage? Enjoy and comment. Let us know your thoughts on the above video.

