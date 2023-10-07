DISCUSSION: Are Real Madrid fans overreacting to Rodrygo’s form?

Rodrygo Goes had a quiet game vs Napoli, and have very little touches on the ball. His scoring drought continues, and fans have been wondering whether or not he should be starting over Joselu. On Wednesday’s weekly live Zoom call podcast, Kiyan Sobhani discussed this extensively.

But will Rodrygo bounce back? Are fans exaggerating about his form?

Here is a clip from that podcast, of Kiyan Sobhani’s thoughts on the matter:

What do you think? Are Real Madrid fans overreacting to Rodrygo’s form? Enjoy and comment. Let us know your thoughts on the above video.

