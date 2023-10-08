 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DISCUSSION: Is Fede Valverde playing the best football of his career?

By Managing Madrid
/ new
Real Madrid CF v CA Osasuna - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Fede Valverde has been one of Real Madrid’s best players this season, and arguable the second best behind Jude Bellingham. His fine form continued in last night’s 4 - 0 win over Osasuna, where the Uruguayan had two assists and a brilliant defensive performance as well. On Wednesday’s weekly live Zoom call podcast, Kiyan Sobhani discussed Fede’s performances this season extensively.

If Fede Valverde playing the best football of his career?

Here is a clip from that podcast, of Kiyan Sobhani’s thoughts on the matter:

What do you think? How is Fede performing in his role this season? Enjoy and comment. Let us know your thoughts on the above video.

If you haven’t already, be sure to follow Managing Madrid (Instagram.com/ManagingMadrid) on Instagram for regular content, including reels from our podcasts.

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Apple: https://apple.co/3tJ6qY9

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/364lzLx

Join the Patreon army for a ton on bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid