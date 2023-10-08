DISCUSSION: Is Fede Valverde playing the best football of his career?

Fede Valverde has been one of Real Madrid’s best players this season, and arguable the second best behind Jude Bellingham. His fine form continued in last night’s 4 - 0 win over Osasuna, where the Uruguayan had two assists and a brilliant defensive performance as well. On Wednesday’s weekly live Zoom call podcast, Kiyan Sobhani discussed Fede’s performances this season extensively.

If Fede Valverde playing the best football of his career?

Here is a clip from that podcast, of Kiyan Sobhani’s thoughts on the matter:

What do you think? How is Fede performing in his role this season? Enjoy and comment. Let us know your thoughts on the above video.

If you haven’t already, be sure to follow Managing Madrid (Instagram.com/ManagingMadrid) on Instagram for regular content, including reels from our podcasts.

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Apple: https://apple.co/3tJ6qY9

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/364lzLx

Join the Patreon army for a ton on bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid