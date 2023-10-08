VIDEO: Jude Bellingham: The Perfect Modern Day Footballer

This was a small clip from last week’s Managing Madrid live Zoom podcast which went up exclusively over on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid. The full episode, over one hour long, discussed Fede Valverde’s new role this season, Real Madrid’s Once de Gala, and more, including an interactive Q&A session.

We’ve cut out a free video clip (below) for those who haven’t become Patrons to join our weekly live calls yet. In this clip, Kiyan Sobhani, Siddharth Ramsundar, and Hridyam Arora discuss how Jude Bellingham is the ‘perfect modern day footballer’ and how he compares next to Pedri and Kevin de Bruyne. There’s also a bonus segment about Rodrygo’s form this season:

Audio version for your Podcast app:

The full episode can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/33m6v5mf

Enjoy, subscribe, and comment, and let us know your thoughts on the above video.

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Apple: https://apple.co/3tJ6qY9

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/364lzLx

Join the Patreon army for a ton on bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid