VIDEO: Should Real Madrid prioritize Xabi Alonso? Could Zidane return?

On last week’s world famous Real Madrid mailbag that goes up every week exclusively for Managing Madrid Patrons, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete spent an entire episode answering questions from fans. Topics last week included: Can Rodrygo play as a 10? Who will be the team’s franchise player next season? And much more.

The clip we’ve uploaded for free on YouTube this week is a question asking us to give our thoughts on whether or not Real Madrid should prioritize Xabi Alonso, and whether or not Zinedine ZIdane would come back:

The full episode can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/23uy64ra

Audio version for your podcast app:

Enjoy, subscribe, and comment, and let us know your thoughts on the above video.

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Apple: https://apple.co/3tJ6qY9

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/364lzLx

Join the Patreon army for a ton on bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid